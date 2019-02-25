Mel B Slams Lady Gaga’s Intimate Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper

Did Lady Gaga break girl code?

Fans across the world eagerly awaited Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” from their hit film A Star Is Born during the 2019 Oscars. The stars certainly did not disappoint when they took the stage last night, giving an intimate rendition of the award-winning track that still has social media in a frenzy.

The outstanding performance has also refueled some of the already-there romance rumors between Bradley and Lady Gaga, and according to Page Six, one fellow member of the industry was not a fan of it.

Spice Girls member Mel B aired her grievances about the sensual performance when she appeared on Good Morning, Britain on Monday, February 25, and expressed her concern for Bradley’s girlfriend of almost four years, supermodel Irina Shayk, who was sitting front row in the audience of the event.

“See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” Mel B said in response to the performance that was yet another display of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s undeniable chemistry.

The stars gazed intently as they each sang their parts of the tune, and at one point nuzzled up close to each other to share the microphone as they belted out the last words together.

Good Morning, Britain host Piers Morgan labeled the glances between the stars as “the look of love,” to which the Spice Girl agreed. And while they both thought the performance played into the gossip surrounding the pair, Mel B expressed her hope that the hint of romance between the two was simply an act.

“I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not…hopefully it’s only professional,” she said.

Mel B Says She 'Felt Uncomfortable' for Irina Shayk During Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's Oscars Duet https://t.co/4ZPkoOn7rv — People (@people) February 25, 2019

Piers Morgan continued, noting that Lady Gaga’s recent break up from her fiance Christian Carino only made the situation even worse.

“If you put the maths together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines,” he said.

While the Brits, as well as many other people around the world, have taken note of the undeniable chemistry, Cosmopolitan noted that there were several times throughout last night’s star-studded event that proved there is no bad blood between Bradley’s two leading ladies.

Here's the Proof You Need That There's NO Beef Between Lady Gaga and Irina Shaykhttps://t.co/AaFFgphHop pic.twitter.com/UN4dvtGJ4r — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 25, 2019

Irina — who’s seat between Bradley and Lady Gaga also caused a stir on social media — shared a few laughs with her long-time boyfriend’s co-star throughout the night and were even caught in the middle of a sweet embrace as they sat with each other in the audience.