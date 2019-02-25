‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Finds Out Her Ex Jo Rivera Wants Child Support, Calls Him ‘Sneaky’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been dealing with a lot of drama on the new season of the show and Monday night’s show won’t be any different. According to People, a new sneak peek for the show is out and Kailyn Lowry is not happy about what is unfolding.

In the new clip, Kailyn reveals that her ex, Jo Rivera, is asking for child support for the couple’s 9-year-old son. The two share 50/50 custody of their son, but Jo is seeking to get a significant amount of child support from his ex. Kailyn said her “jaw hit the floor” when she received a text from her attorney who broke the news to her.

After reading the text out loud to her friend Becky, Kailyn related the current situation with her ex.

“So Jo filed for child support against me and wants over $1,000 a month. Never once did he mention to me that he was in any type of situation where he needed financial support or that he was even considering filing for child support.”

Kailyn then explained the child support situation as it had been handled over the years. She revealed that Jo had actually been paying her $475 in child support since their son was a baby. Kailyn claimed she had suggested they drop the child support altogether, but that she “never got around to it.” Kailyn seemed most hurt because she said Jo always insisted the two “talk things out,” but in this instance, he had seemingly gone behind her back.

“Do not come here and act like you’re my friend and hang out for a couple of minutes, don’t hold my son, don’t do anything if you’re going to be sneaky and go behind my back.,” Kailyn added.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera were introduced to the world on Kailyn’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The two teens found out they were expecting a son together. Kailyn had little family support and ended up moving in with Jo and his family for a while, even after the couple had broken up. She eventually moved out on her own and, although there was some tension between Kailyn and Jo over the years, the two eventually started to get along.

In September 2018, Jo married his long-time girlfriend, Vee, with whom he has a daughter. Kailyn even attended the wedding and smiled in pictures with the happy couple.

To see more of Kailyn and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast, tune in Monday night on MTV.