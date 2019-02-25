‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Fans Want Nicollette Sheridan To Join Cast For Season 10

The 'Dynasty' star was previously married to the current spouses of two 'RHOBH' stars.

Nicollette Sheridan is causing controversy on this season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—and she’s not even part of the cast. Sheridan, who is best known for her roles on Knots Landing and Desperate Housewives, is in the middle of a social media firestorm with her ex-husband Harry Hamlin and his wife, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

On last week’s episode of the Bravo reality show, Lisa Rinna noted that both her husband and Aaron Phypers, the husband of new RHOBH co-star Denise Richards, were once married to Nicollette Sheridan. Rinna also claimed that Sheridan, who was married to Hamlin from September 1991 to August 1992, cheated on him with singer Michael Bolton.

Sheridan took to Twitter to call Rinna’s cheating story “fake news,” describing Bolton as a “longtime friend that was invited to our wedding.” While the 55-year-old actress also said she was happy that her ex Harry Hamlin found happiness with the Real Housewives star, Hamlin fired back, reiterating his wife’s claims that Nicollette left him to be with the pop singer.

Nicollette Sheridan then posted a retort, threatening to expose the truth about the end of her marriage to Harry Hamlin. The actress accused Hamlin of not owning up to his part in their divorce.

After her 1992 split from Harry Hamlin, Nicollette Sheridan and Michael Bolton dated until 1995, then reunited a decade later and got engaged in 2006. Sheridan and Bolton ended their engagement in 2008. Meanwhile, Hamlin and Rinna wed in 1997 and have two daughters, Delilah and Amelia, who are sometimes featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with their mom.

But now, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are hoping that Nicolette Sheridan will become part of the cast of the Bravo reality show. With her past relationships with the spouses of two current RHOBH stars, it would be a reality TV match made in heaven.

“Considering Nicolette Sheridan was married to both Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards’ husbands, I think she would make a great addition next season,” one Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans tweeted. Several others tagged Bravo host Andy Cohen to ask him to cast Sheridan on the reality show’s 10th season.

You can see the reaction from more Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans who want to see Nicolette Sheridan as part of the cast in the tweets below.

Of course, while fans would love to see her stir up Wisteria Lane-style drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there’s little sign that Nicollette Sheridan would ever agree to be a cast member on the Bravo reality show. Sheridan’s IMDB page is relatively reality free, save a 2006 cameo on MTV’s Punk’d. The star seems to stick strictly to acting, and she seems pretty tied up playing Alexis Carrington on the Dynasty reboot.