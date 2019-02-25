Jussie Smollett Investigation Raises More Questions As FBI Refuses To Confirm If He Sent Letter To Himself

Jussie Smollett’s highly publicized attack happened almost a month ago and investigators are still working to connect all of the dots. Initially, investigators were focused on finding his attackers, but now their main focus is on whether or not he’s responsible for his own attack. But despite all of the questions and concerns surrounding Jussie Smollett’s situation, the FBI isn’t making any hasty decisions.

According to Complex magazine, Jussie Smollett’s alleged letter is reportedly still under investigation. The FBI has reportedly refused to confirm whether or not Jussie sent the threatening letter to himself. The letter in question was sent to Fox studios in Chicago, Illinois just days prior to his attack on January 29. Since the latest investigative findings suggest Jussie may have been involved in his own attack, there is speculation he may have also sent the letter to himself. However, the speculation has yet to be confirmed.

In fact, the FBI has indicated that they haven’t gotten that far into the investigation. According to TMZ, an unnamed FBI official has reportedly criticized Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson for speaking about the letter during his recent press conference insisting he went “too far.” “I think he [Johnson] went too far. We’re not there yet,” the unnamed official said.

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about Jussie Smollett and the allegedly orchestrated attack. During a press conference last week, Superintendent Johnson made headlines when he publicly criticized Jussie for his actions. At the time, Johnson voiced his frustrations saying Jussie owes “Chicago an apology,” according to the Associated Press.

“I know the racial divide that exists here. I know how hard it’s been for our city and our nation to come together. And I also know the disparities and I know the history,” Johnson said during the press conference. “I love the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department, warts and all. But this publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve.”

Johnson went on to detail the investigative findings posing the question of why Jussie Smollett – an African American man – could make such disturbing false accusations. He also noted how Jussie’s case could make things far more difficult for real victims in the future. Jussie has also been accused of using his celebrity status to further his own agenda.

“Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?” Johnson said. “How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile?”

Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report in connection with the attack. If convicted, he could face a maximum of three years in jail.