James Cameron Almost Cast Chris Evans In ‘Avatar’ Which Could Have Dramatically Changed The MCU

James Cameron’s vastly popular Avatar could have completely changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. A new interview with the Oscar-winning director revealed that Chris Evans was almost cast as Jake Sully in the 2009 flick. Speaking with Empire, Cameron also said that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum was also considered for the titular role.

The role of marine Jake Sully ultimately went to a relatively unknown Sam Worthington who is set to return in the next four sequels. The three men were the final choices for Cameron when it came to lead male role.

“Chris Evans, and Sam, and Channing Tatum. That was my choice. I really liked Channing’s appeal. I liked Chris’ appeal. They were both great guys. But Sam had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity. Everybody did about the same on all the material through the script, except for the final speech where he stands up and says, ‘This is our land, ride now, go as fast as the wind can carry you.’ That whole thing. I would have followed him into battle. And I wouldn’t have followed the other guys. They’ve since gone onto fantastic careers and all that, but Sam was ready. He was ready.”

Shortly after Evans rejection from Cameron and company, he was cast as the one and only Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. Evans would become the heart and soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. If the actor ended up getting the role in Avatar, if he would have been cast as Captain America due to scheduling and other projects is unlikely.

Evans as Steve Rogers has been regarded as one of the greatest movie castings of all time, as the actor seems to emulate his character in real life. Both men are strong in their convictions and all around gentlemen, and the MCU definitely would not have been the same without him.

Avatar catapulted Sam Worthington to stardom, with the actor taking on roles in Clash of the Titans and its sequel Wrath of the Titans, Man on a Ledge, and Hacksaw Ridge. Upcoming projects for the actor include the next four Avatar sequels, Fracture, and Seacole.

Chris Evans will take on Captain America’s shield one last time in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame which debuts April 26.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 18, 2020. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and David Thewlis.