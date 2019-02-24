‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video: Hope Returns Liam’s Wedding Ring

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of February 25 show that two women take a leap of faith and change their entire lives forever. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will shock Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) when she returns her wedding ring to him, while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) abandons Forrester Creations.

Sally’s Spectra Fashions Dream On Bold and the Beautiful

After Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) convinced Bill (Don Diamont) to resurrect Spectra, Wyatt and Sally will leave Forrester Creations behind. The Bold and the Beautiful promo (posted to Twitter) teases that Sally surprises Eric Forrester (John McCook) with the news. She will tell the man who gave her a job at Forrester Creations that “It’s time for me to take my career to the next level.”

Sally and Wyatt will meet with Bill at Spencer Publications. She will ask Dollar Bill, “Are you prepared to start up Spectra Fashions?” She wants to know if he is going to stick to his word and help set up her company again.

The B&B promo clip shows that both Sally and Wyatt will be shocked when Bill answers Sally with a “No.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, detailed that Bill may have some conditions of his own. Since Bill is determined to put his family back together again, it seems unlikely that he will back out of the deal he made with Wyatt.

Do you think Sally should go back to working on Spectra Fashions? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Plfi0SBCb2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2019

Hope Logan Returns Liam Spencer’s Ring

Hope has become convinced that she is keeping Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) from the father that they deserve. She wants Liam to spend as much time with them as possible because she knows what it’s like to grow up without a dad.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Hope crying.

“They’re innocent babies and I don’t want to be the reason they don’t grow up without a dad,” Hope explains.

Even though Brooke and Liam have both tried to convince her otherwise, she believes that the girls deserve a full-time dad in their lives.

Liam and Steffy will be shocked when Hope tells them, “You need to be together and make a family.” The spoiler clip then shows how Hope takes off her wedding ring and returns it to Liam. It appears as if she wants Liam and Steffy to be a family with the girls — they will be dumbfounded at Hope’s latest move. Will Liam be able to convince Hope that he is committed to her and their marriage?