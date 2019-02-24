Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Looked ‘Like A Couple’ During Oscars Party, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are gearing up for the Oscars. The two are attending parties in celebration of the Academy Awards, as well as their own nominations for A Star Is Born. However, despite recently splitting with her fiance, Christian Carino, Gaga has had Cooper by her side, sparking romance rumors from fans.

According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino ran into each other at an Oscars party over the weekend, but there were no hard feelings. The couple was said to have had a conversation together before going their separate ways, and then Gaga returned to Bradley Cooper.

Gaga and Cooper were said to have stayed huddled up together during the party. One insider claims they were “so close, they almost seem like a couple.”

Meanwhile, fans of Bradley and Gaga’s work in A Star Is Born have been hoping and speculating about possible sparks, or even a romance, between the co-stars. Now that the singer is single, fans “shipping” the couple have really ramped up their hopes.

However, Cooper is not single. The actor and director is currently in a serious relationship with model Irina Shayk, whom he shares his daughter Lea with. Irina was not in attendance at the party.

According to Cheat Sheet, fans have really been pushing for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to get together, and some even believe that the singer has been hinting at her feelings towards the actor.

Recently Gaga showed off her brand new tattoo — a musical note of her name — but one fan claimed to notice something different.

“IT’S GAGA on the treble clef and BCBC (Bradley Cooper) on the bass – Both sound great together, it’s called DESTINY,” one Twitter user wrote.

According to People Magazine, the singer also opened up about her close bond with Bradley during an interview with Good Morning America.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together,” Gaga revealed.

As for Cooper, he revealed that Gaga will be his “friend for life.” He also noted that while working with her on the movie was wonderful, his relationship with Gaga will be the lasting thing he takes away from it.

“She is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” he stated.

Fans can see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from A Star Is Born during Sunday night’s Oscars, which air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.