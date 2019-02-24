Top 10 Emma Stone Movies

Whether she is dancing and singing her way through Los Angeles, or battling zombies in a post-apocalyptic world, fans can’t get enough Emma Stone. This year, the award-winning actress is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Favourite. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her top 10 movies.

La La Land

The 2016 romantic musical La La Land nabbed Stone an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress who is struggling to make it in Hollywood. Critics celebrated the film.

“La La Land breathes new life into a bygone genre with thrillingly assured direction, powerful performances, and an irresistible excess of heart,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes.

Birdman

Stone took a departure from good-girl roles to play the dark and brooding Sam in Birdman. Film reviewers said that the role highlighted her impressive acting range. Stone said that the film was challenging not only because it forced her to stretch her acting chops, but many scenes had to be done in one take.

“What you see onscreen is one whole take that had to be perfect. And if something went wrong, we’d have to start over,” she told Deadline.

The Help

The Help is an adaptation of a book by the same name. The 2011 film gave Stone the role of Skeeter, a white girl in 1960s Mississippi who decides to tell the story of black women. Reviewers were mixed on Stone’s portrayal of Skeeter, but the Hollywood Reporter praised her performance.

“Stone is one of our very best young actresses and she acquits herself well in this role,” they wrote.

Battle of the Sexes

The then 28-year-old stone took on the role of Billie Jean King for Battle of the Sexes in 2017. She gained 15 pounds and transformed her dancer’s body into that of a tennis pro with protein shakes and serious exercise.

Zombieland

Stone took on zombies in the post-apocalyptic thriller Zombieland in 2009, alongside Abigail Breslin (who played her sister in the film), Woody Harrelson, and Jesse Eisenberg. This film helped solidify her role as one of Hollywood’s funniest up-and-comers.

Easy A

The 2010 comedy musical film Easy A gave Stone her first Golden Globe nomination. She played Olive, a role that would prepare her for later parts in The Help and La La Land.

Magic in the Moonlight

Stone teamed up with Woody Allen to play Sophie Baker, a young clairvoyant, in the 2014 film Magic in the Moonlight. The film received mixed reviews, but critics praised Stone’s performance.

“[I]t’s Stone’s wonderful comic presence that shines brightest,” wrote Variety.

Superbad

Superbad is largely credited with launching Stone into the limelight in 2007. The film co-stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as teenaged Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who plan to lose their virginity. Stone plays Rogen’s love interest, Jules, in a role that critics said showed off her charm and skill.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Stone plays Hannah in the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love. She starred with Ryan Gosling and said on the Graham Norton Show that the role gave her a meltdown.

“When we do Crazy, Stupid Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift,” she said. “It was a lot. And then it was a meltdown. I mean, I had a real meltdown. I had to go lie down.”

The Favourite

For this year’s Oscars, Stone is nominated for her role as Abigail in The Favourite. The period film is also a black comedy loosely based on real events.