Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Suggestion That She Could Be The New ‘Bachelorette’

Khloe Kardashian is tired of being used as clickbait and tweeted at 'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss saying, 'Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers.'

Khloe Kardashian has had a rough week after news broke about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Kardashian was betrayed by not one but two people close to her. Thompson allegedly cheated on her with his sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods has been a family friend for years, appearing at most of Kardashian family gatherings and appearances. Woods is a model who launched a successful career with the help of the Kardashians’ vast public following. She has now been shunned by most of the family, according to People.

Woods was a representative for Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American. She also had her own line of Jenner’s widely successful makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner and Woods have been joined at the hip for years. She even lived in Jenner’s mansion and helped take care of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Upon news of the cheating scandal, Woods attempted to make amends with the Kardashian-Jenner family but to no avail. She’s moved out of Jenner’s mansion and has gone to live with her mother. Jenner will likely work out a severance deal with Woods to remove her from the brand.

There has been a firestorm on social media since the news of the scandal, with many criticizing Woods for backstabbing the family that provided her with so much. Others wondered who might take her place as Jenner’s best friend. There was even a rumor that Kardashian might be a good fit for the next season of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Kardashian remains focused on being the best mother she can be to her 1-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Thompson. While she hasn’t publicly commented on the cheating scandal, she has posted a variety of cryptic quotes on her Instagram story regarding topics of loyalty, suffering, and heartbreak. However, when Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss posted a tweet referencing her name, she’d had enough and let him know.

Fleiss seemed to imply that Kardashian wouldn’t meet the requirements of the Bachelorette, because she’d be unable to keep her lips sealed regarding the show. “FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all # TheBachelorette candidates, @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway,” he tweeted.

Kardashian retaliated stating that she doesn’t need to be treated as clickbait during this difficult time in her life.

“I’m not f****ng clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!

Although fans can likely not expect to see Kardashian on the new season of The Bachelorette, only time will tell if she chooses to let Thompson or Woods back into her life.