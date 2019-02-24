Meet Adam Driver Cat, Who Looks Just Like Him

The Oscar-nominated actor has a cat doppleganger--and he's a dead ringer.

Adam Driver has a doppelganger, but it’s not someone who could play his stunt double in a movie. The actor, who received Golden Globe and Academy Award Best Supporting Actor nods for his role as Flip Zimmerman in the film BlacKkKlansman, first shot to fame in 2012 for his role as Adam Sackler in HBO’s Girls. But it was his role as masked villain Kylo Ren in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens that helped to give his lookalike a name. Yes, you read that right.

Back in 2016, the Internet went crazy after people on Twitter noticed that a shelter cat had an uncanny resemblance to Adam Driver. After editor Marci Robin posted a photo of the cat up for adoption at the Monmouth County SPCA in New Jersey and noted that the feline looked like Driver, followers went crazy, according to USA Today.

The cat, a two-year-old Balinese tiger mix, was named Corey and the SPCA’s description teased that the cat had “the softest fur you’ll ever feel.” It was also revealed that Corey has been waiting patiently for his forever home and that while he loved people and kids of all ages, he would thrive best as an only pet in a household. The description did not mention that Corey looked exactly like the Star Wars trilogy antagonist, but “Adam Driver cat” became a viral sensation and a social media star was born.

It wasn’t long before the movie star cat found a home. XOvain editor Emily McCombs happily adopted Adam Driver cat and even wrote about it in a piece for Elite Daily. McCombs revealed that when she first saw the photo of her future pet she knew that the cat with the “amazingly unique and funny face” was meant to be with her.

McCombs jumped through a few hoops to adopt Adam Driver cat, as she didn’t have a car at the time and the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown, New Jersey was about an hour from her home in Brooklyn. Still, after a false alarm that Corey had already been adopted, McCombs got a second chance at adopting her dream cat the next day.

After adopting the viral internet cat, McCombs decided to change his name, assuming that Corey was a name that her new pet was given at the shelter. She finally settled on the name of one of Adam Driver’s most famous movie characters.

“My boyfriend and I tossed around ‘Catam Driver,’ but we didn’t want him to be permanently linked to Mr. Driver’s fortunes,” McCombs wrote. “We considered other puns, à la Katlo Ren. In the end, Kylo Ren just felt right. And so that is his name. He seems to like it.”

An Instagram page devoted to the Adam Driver lookalike cat was created upon Kylo Ren’s 2016 adoption, but the last post was made in February 2017. So it looks like Kylo has stepped back from the social media spotlight.

As for Adam Driver, he has not spoken publicly about his cat doppelganger. In 2017, Huffington Post writer Bill Bradley even revealed that he asked Driver about “Catam Driver” in an email interview but the actor did not reply to his question about the viral cat.