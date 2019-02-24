Top Ten Amy Adams Movies

Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress this year, per the Academy, for her role as Lynne Cheney, the wife of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in Adam McKay’s film, Vice. It’s the 44-year-old actress’ sixth Academy Award nomination, although she has never won.

The nomination caps off a year in which Adams also received much acclaim for her performance in the HBO miniseries, Sharp Objects. However, Adams has had a long run of praised roles, in a wide variety of well-regarded films.

One of Adams’ first movie parts was in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can in 2002, in which she played Brenda Strong, the loyal girlfriend of young con artist Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio.)

In 2005, Adams got her first Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the independent film, Junebug, in which she played an eccentric young pregnant woman. The film was directed by Phil Morrison.

Adams appeared as herself in the 2005 documentary, Stephen Tobolowsky’s Birthday Party, in which the respected character actor told interesting stories from throughout his career. The movie, directed by Robert Brinkmann, was later adapted into the popular podcast, The Tobolowsky Files.

In the 2007 Disney film Enchanted, Adams starred as Giselle, an animated princess who finds herself in the real world of New York City. The film, directed by Kevin Lima, co-starred Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel.

In 2008’s Doubt, adapted by director John Patrick Shanley from his play, Adams played a nun, alongside Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Viola Davis. All four actors were nominated for Oscars that year.

Adams starred as Charlene Fleming, the girlfriend of boxer Mickey Ward (Mark Wahlberg), in director David O. Russell’s The Fighter, in 2010. Adams was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the film.

In 2011, Adams starred as Mary, opposite Jason Segel, as the main human characters in the rebooted version of The Muppets, which was directed by James Bobin.

Who should win best supporting actress at the #Oscars – Amy Adams or Regina King? https://t.co/3UFnIgTAB3 pic.twitter.com/7TWqzavCrf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2019

In 2012’s The Master, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Adams once again starred opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman as Peggy Dodd, the wife of Hoffman’s L. Ron Hubbard-like Lancaster Dodd. Hoffman would pass away just over a year after the film’s release, in 2014. Adams would earn a fourth Academy Award nomination for the film.

Adams, in 2016, played Louise Banks, a linguist who is enlisted to communicate with aliens, in Denis Villeneuve’s critically praised sci-fi drama, Arrival.

And in Vice, Adams played Lynne Cheney, the woman who first reads her future politician husband the riot act, but then is highly supportive of him throughout his political career.

While she has never won an Oscar, Adams has won two Golden Globes, for the films American Hustle (2013) and Big Eyes (2014).