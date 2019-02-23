Rihanna Goes Public With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel On Her Birthday

Rihanna reportedly had love on the brain when she spent her birthday with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, per Us Weekly

The 31-year-old spent the day with her longtime beau on Thursday during a basketball game between the L.A. Lakers and the Houston Rockets, according to Us Weekly. During the game, the Fenty Beauty mogul smiled with her beau, 30, as they watched the game from their private box at the Staples Center. Rihanna, who is a dedicated Lebron James fan, documented herself on her Instagram stories cheering James by captioning the post with “LEBROOOONNNN.” The star even wore James’ jersey during the game and stood during most of the Lakers’ win.

While the “Good Girl Gone Bad” singer has been with Jameel since 2017, the two have been very coy regarding their union. The couple has been photographed together on various occasions, but Jameel has never made an appearance on Rihanna’s social media channels. She did, however, confirm to Vogue in May of 2018 that she is indeed in a relationship. The singer also told the magazine that she respects her privacy time and is still waiting to find someone who has been worth that wait.

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she said. “But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

Jameel, a Saudi businessman, has yet to create a social media account to speak about Rihanna, and has also avoided doing any interviews regarding their relationship. He was all smiles as he watched his girlfriend cheer as the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 111-106.

The pair have a seemingly healthy relationship despite hectic work schedules, especially on Rihanna’s end. The “California King Bed” singer currently has a clothing line, River Island, as well as a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, while continuously launching new products for her Fenty Beauty line. She is also reportedly working on a new album, which will be the first for the Oceans 8 star since her 2016 album, Anti. In her cover story for Vogue, she discussed her hectic career and the importance of having a work-life balance so she can spend time with her loved ones.

“Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” the “Stay” singer said. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”