Khloe Kardashian Removes Jordyn Woods’ Page From Her Good American Website

Khloe Kardashian is cutting ties with Jordyn Woods in every single way, including removing her profile from the Good American website.

According to Life & Style, Khloe Kardashian previously employed Jordyn Woods as one of her models for her Good American clothing line. However, after Jordyn was busted cheating with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, the personal and working relationship was over.

This week, it was revealed that Woods’ profile page had been removed from the Good American website. The page previously showed a photo of Jordyn wearing the brand’s clothing, and gave a brief history for the model. Ironically, the bio boasted about the model’s close ties with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“She was discovered on Instagram at 18 years old, considers Will Smith her ‘Uncle,’ is managed by her mother and counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters,” the page once read. Now it simply reveals that the page is “not found,” after it was deleted in the wake of the cheating scandal.

It appears that her Good American job isn’t the only that has been lost for Jordyn due to her betrayal. She’s also lost her best friend, Kylie Jenner, who reportedly is also cutting business ties with Woods.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is offering Jordyn Woods a $10 million severance to cut ties with her company, Kylie Cosmetics. Just last fall Kylie and Jordyn released a BFF collaboration together. Those products are now selling at deep discounts on the brand’s website, and Radar Online insists that Jenner is letting Woods go for good.

“Kylie is going to offer Jordyn a massive severance that is somewhere in the $10 million range to walk away from this with no hard feelings. She does not want to face any lawsuits and the last thing she wants to do is have to face off in court with Jordyn,” an insider revealed of the deal.

It seems likely that Woods will take the huge severance package after it was rumored that she had applied for a job at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR, after she was kicked out of Jenner’s house and was cut off by the famous family.

While some fans believe that Jordyn may simply need the money now that Kylie is allegedly no longer bank rolling her lavish lifestyle, others believe she’s simply looking for a gig on the reality series, Vanderpump Rules, now that her Keeping Up With the Kardashians days are behind her.