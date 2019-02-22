Offset Apologizes To Cardi B In New Song Off Of Debut Solo Album

After a tumultuous few months, Offset uses his music to apologize to Cardi B for his cheating ways.

The 26-year-old rapper released his debut album Father Of 4 on Friday. The album is Offset’s first album away from his group, Migos, and includes features from Travis Scott, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage. Offset’s album cover features himself with his four children – Jordan, 9, Kody, 3, Kalea, 3, and 6-month-old Kulture, who he shares with his on-again, off-again wife.

While Offset and Cardi B also have a song together on his album, he includes a song dedicated to her called “Don’t Lose Me,” E! News reports. Offset opens the song with audio from an Instagram video he created apologizing to the recent Grammy winner after she announced they were calling it quits in December 2018. The song then continues with Offset apologizing to his wife and the mistakes he’s made as a husband. He said at the beginning of the song that he is sorry for “breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

Offset also references their daughter in the song, stating looking at her made him not want to give up on his marriage, which began in 2017. He also begs Cardi to let him come home to his family throughout the song.

“I wanna be with you when we old (when we old),” he says during the song. “I’m a genie and I’m grantin’ wishes (Genie)/only for the Mrs. (Mrs.).”

Even though the song references the couple’s rough patch, Cardi promoted the album on her Instagram account on Thursday with the help of Kulture. She shared a video of her daughter with her 40.9 million followers of her dancing to one of Kulture’s favorite song on her father’s album. In the video, Kulture is wearing a pink hooded onesie with cats printed on it and smiling while Offset is in the background.

“This is one of my favorite songs from my daddy,” Cardi wrote on behalf of her daughter, teasing the album. “The other ones you’ll hear tonight!!! GO PAPA GO PAPA #Fatherof4.”

Both Offset and Cardi address the rumors surrounding their public relationship on the album. In one song, “Clout,” Cardi expresses that she doesn’t care about the opinions people have on social media in regards to her marriage. She said the accounts that express their opinions are private and said in the song “You not a check, then you gotta bounce.”