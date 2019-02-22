Donald Trump Jr. And Wife Vanessa Withdraw Divorce Papers Days Before Split Was To Be Finalized

The Daily Mail is reporting that it has obtained court records showing that Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa Haydon have withdrawn divorce papers only a few days prior to the split becoming final. The couple has signed what is known as a “stipulation of discontinuance,” which now awaits a judge’s review and signature, scheduled for February 28.

The couple has been married for 14 years — having tied the knot at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach — but they have been separated for some time. Trump Jr. is actually dating Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, but despite the court action today regarding wife Vanessa, there is no indication that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are planning to break up.

Trump Jr. and Haydon have five children, and share joint custody of Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. The pair were reported to have worked out all of the details of the custody arrangements — arrangements set to be implemented once the divorce was finalized.

The couple also reportedly had all of their financial issues worked out, and had even filed a Note of Issue as recently as January 4. This means that the divorce proceedings were still legally in motion at that time, so it is unknown what has changed with regard to the legal split.

“We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together,” Trump Jr. said in a statement. “Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority.”

Vanessa Haydon and estranged husband Donald Trump Jr. appear in court in July, 2018. Alan Tabak - pool / Getty Images

The divorce proceedings were put in motion last March, and the couple first appeared before a judge in New York in May. They were advised at that time to “prioritize their children, and shield them” from a process that the judge warned could prove to be “invasive.”

However, the New York Post reported last May that Haydon had chosen to file shortly after a massive cash infusion came to her and her family – worth some $165 million – due to an investment made by her late stepfather. Around that time, Haydon’s mother, Bonnie, reportedly bought the Fifth Avenue apartment belonging to Roger Ailes’ widow Elizabeth, then valued at $6.5 million.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend a holiday party in 2018. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Although Trump Jr.’s relationship with Guilfoyle is out in the open and is well-known, he and Vanessa have been spotted numerous times on holiday together — as well as out and about with their kids. Vanessa has even gone so far as to defend Guilfoyle against attacks on her for being in a relationship with her husband.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy,” she wrote. “We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”