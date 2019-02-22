Miley Cyrus Explains New Music Inspired By More Hip-Hop Records Will Be Out In The Summer

Miley Cyrus has graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s spring style special issue and has revealed a lot of things we have been wanting to know for a while!

The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker has been teasing her fans for some time that she has a new album on the way, but she’s finally told us some details about its sound and when we can actually expect the work she’s been cooking up.

“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” she explains to Vanity Fair magazine.

“You know, in the same way, I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.”

Cyrus is still working on the record but, her “Smilers” can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

Miley shared various photos from the cover shoot to her 84 million Instagram followers. Without a surprise, the stunning photos have been liked in the millions. The most interacted photo is one where Cyrus is posing in a jeweled seethrough vest. She confidently bares all as it appears she’s posing in the desert. The photo has 4.9 million likes and 59,000 comments within 18 hours of posting.

When speaking to the magazine about herself, Cyrus expresses being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “Party In The U.S.A.” songstress tells them.

Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success, came a movie which was a box office number one making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.” Over the past 10 years, Miley has achieved many platinum singles around the world, but her first number one in her home country, the U.S., was “Wrecking Ball,” released in 2013.