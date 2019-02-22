Adam Lambert Reveals ‘Dark Period’ In Emotional Twitter Post To Fans Ahead Of Oscars Opener

Singer Adam Lambert revealed a “dark period” of his life in an emotional Twitter post to fans ahead of opening the 91st Academy Awards with Queen, as they honor the nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody.

On the social media site, Lambert chose to reveal that he had struggled with self-esteem and mental health issues. He revealed to his fans how he wondered if all the struggle he had endured professionally since he finished second on American Idol ten years ago was worth it. Lambert came in second to singer Kris Allen in the ABC reality singing competition’s eighth season.

Lambert revealed that his new single is called “Feel Something.”

On Twitter, Lambert asked if “all the hustle” was worth it, focusing so much on his professional life and neglecting his personal life. He said his “self-worth was suffering” and he was “lonely and depressed.”

“With a bit of professional help and the support of colleagues, friends, and family, I pulled myself out of the darkness,” he remarked.

He then thanked the members of Queen, whom he has been touring with for the past ten years. Their collaboration came organically, after band members Brian May and Roger Taylor appeared on American Idol in 2009 when Lambert was one of Season 8’s top finalists. His powerful vocals impressed the twosome so much that they asked the singer to join them on a tour, sitting in for the spot where lead singer Freddie Mercury once took center stage. May once noted that he was interested in Lambert for the gig after seeing a video of Lambert’s audition for American Idol, where he performed “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

In an ironic twist, Lambert noted, via Yahoo Music, that he first discovered Queen through the Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey film Wayne’s World at the age of 10.

“I thought, ‘What is that song? It’s so cool!’ My dad said, ‘Here son. This is Queen.’ I pulled out the Queen stuff [from my dad’s record collection] and really dove in. I got to hear it on vinyl, which felt very legit.”

During his Idol audition, Lambert was deemed “too theatrical” by Simon Cowell, but in the end, show judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Cowell, and Kara DioGuardi pushed him through to the next stage of the competition.

Lambert posted to Twitter on February 18 that he and the members of Queen will “rock” the Oscars opener.

The film Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated in the following categories – Best Picture, Best Actor for Rami Malek, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 24 on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.