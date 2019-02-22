‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Releases New Song With O-Town

The ABC star has gone from ‘Bachelor’ to boy band.

Colton Underwood is going from Bachelor fame to the boy band game. The ABC reality star has teamed up with pop quartet O-Town to release a new song titled “Hello World.” O-Town star Jacob Underwood joked that The Bachelor star is a good replacement for ex-bandmate Ashley Parker Angel.

“We’ve been five members before, so I think it was natural for us to have a pretty blonde guy in the band!” Jacob Underwood told Entertainment Tonight of O-Town which also includes Dan Miller, Erik-Michael Estrada, and Trevor Penick.

The Bachelor star helped write the song “Hello World,” which will serve as a fundraising single for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, the former football player’s charity aimed at assisting cystic fibrosis patients. While Colton originally didn’t plan to sing on the track, Jacob convinced him to join O-Town in the studio, telling him that worst case they could “auto-tune” him.

“He said, ‘I can’t sing for sh**!” Jacob said of Colton. “He’s a ham and played up to it, though. His energy in the studio was just fun. You could tell he hadn’t been in there before, so was asking all these questions.”

“Of course I was [nervous,]” Colton told ET. “It took me two or three runs through the song to even get a little bit comfortable and even now, I’m nervous just thinking about it!”

Colton Underwood met Jacob Underwood during a charity dodgeball event back in 2014 when he played football for the San Diego Chargers. Colton told The Bobby Bones Show that he originally bonded with Jacob over their same last name, and kept in touch ever since.

While the two stars are still trying to get to the bottom of the possibility that they may be distant cousins, “Hello World” came about after Jacob struggled with the song concept for a year. After learning more about Colton’s foundation he became inspired to finish the song.

In the ET interview, Jacob Underwood also teased that The Bachelor could turn up onstage at one of O-Town’s upcoming shows. The band is touring in the U.S. through July.

O-Town was the first boy band formed on the MTV reality show Making the Band back in 2000. The group disbanded in 2003, and original member Ashley Parker Angel turned down a reunion offer a decade later. The reformed O-Town’s new album, OTWN (On The Way Now), is expected to drop this summer.

“Hello World” will be released February 22 on iTunes and Spotify. All proceeds from this project will go directly to Colton Underwood’s Legacy Foundation to help support those living with cystic fibrosis.

You can listen to “Hello World,’ the new O-Town song featuring The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood, below.