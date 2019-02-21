Courtney Cox Talks About Her Emergency Landing And Her New Show

Courtney Cox opens up about making an emergency landing and discusses her new Facebook Watch series.

Courtney Cox experienced an in-flight emergency when flying with her long-time friend, Jennifer Aniston, to Aniston’s 50th birthday party. She recently opened up about the plane flight and also discussed her new Facebook Watch show, 9 Months with Courtney Cox.

On February 15th, Cox was flying with Aniston and several other friends, including Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly Kimmel, and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, according to Extra. The group of women were planning to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas to surprise Aniston with a girls’ vacation to Mexico for Aniston’s 50th birthday. However, something went wrong during takeoff, and a wheel detached from the plane. The plane made it into Mexico, but then turned around and went back to California, making an emergency landing.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all… my dad was a pilot… but I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,” Cox stated, according to Extra. “There was no tire at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front. I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land… it was a really smooth landing.”

Cox also opened up about her new show, 9 Months with Courtney Cox, which follows couples that are expecting children. Her series shows their lives starting with pregnancy and throughout their new child’s birth. Cox was excited to be involved in a show about pregnancy and feels that it provides a good outlet for other expecting families to ask questions and seek out answers. She also admitted that she personally loved the subject matter, since she has been through pregnancy herself before, and felt the idea was very relatable.

Cox’s show is a 20-part documentary series, covering ten different couples and offering their stories as they demonstrate their pregnancy stories. Throughout each episode, Cox works both as a narrator and a commentator.

“It is a look at life before birth. We take ten couples, we follow their journey into having a child… it’s such a perfect place to be on Facebook, because you can interact and ask questions, and learn and share your own experience,” Cox said, according to People. “As a mother, a woman and a producer, I was determined to bring these incredibly intimate stories to life in an honest and authentic way.”