Squatty Potty On ‘Shark Tank’ Has Turned An Embarrassing Health Issue Into Millions In Sales

The Squatty Potty that was featured on 'Shark Tank' has soared.

There have been a few products on Shark Tank that some may find a bit amusing. That’s exactly what happened on an episode from Season 6, when Bobby and Judy Edwards walked out in front of the sharks to pitch their foot stool they called the Squatty Potty.

While it appears to be just an ordinary stool, the contoured contraption is designed to do a particular job that no one wants to talk about. The Edwards said on the original episode of Shark Tank that their mission is to “change the way we poop, one ‘stool’ at a time.”

Lori Greiner took the chance to seal the deal with them. With her help, this product has become a household name — and has made millions of dollars in sales. While Bed, Bath, and Beyond and Target both sell the Squatty Potty in their stores, you may find it more convenient to find this highly popular product on Amazon.

The Squatty Potty presentation to the sharks originally aired on November 14, 2014. That also happened to be the show’s 100th episode, so a celebration took place as they all toasted this amazing milestone.

Bobby Edwards had explained how the human body works when it comes to the elimination process. He told the famous entrepreneurs that squatting while pooping eases the strain of this bodily function, which will eventually help the stool to flow easier. This also reduces the chance of suffering from hemorrhoids.

It seems like such a simple solution to a big problem, but no one at that point had come up with the idea. Bobby’s mother also apparently needed some help in that area. So, he decided to invent their own stool — and it has taken the world by storm, one bowel movement at a time.

Since 2014, sales have surged into the millions, with these nifty foot stools flying from store shelves and the online shopping carts. The company has plenty of fun while promoting their product. Their YouTube ad became quite a sensation when it was released. It features Prince Charming, or the Prince of Poop as he is called, discussing bowel habits with a cute unicorn who poops out colorful swirls of ice cream. They teach the proper way to eliminate by using the Squatty Potty.

The original stool has been joined by other products as well. You can also purchase a wooden version, stools designed for kids, and toilet sprays to keep your bathroom fresh and airy after the Squatty Potty does its job.

Their official Facebook page is updated regularly, and is sure to give you a laugh or two in the process. Aside from all of the jokes, many customers do swear by this stool — one that got its boost from Shark Tank. It has received rave reviews from plenty of consumers who were searching for a way to have healthier bowels.

