‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 22: Liam & Steffy Unite

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 22 tease that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will put Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in an awkward position. In fact, Hope’s actions will cause Liam and Steffy to unite as they try to figure out the right thing to do.

Hope has made no secret of the fact that the only thing which keeps her going these days is Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). She has said that from the first moment she held Steffy’s baby girl, she felt an electric current surge through her arms and straight to her heart. She has repeatedly told her mother, Steffy, and Liam that being with Phoebe gives her a sense of peace.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise when she visits Phoebe again on Friday, February 22. At first, she visited Phoebe and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) with Liam by her side, but B&B viewers saw a change when she pitched up unannounced at Steffy’s house. The last time, she had told Steffy that she just wanted to help her with the laundry or other chores, but she was soon rocking the newborn in her arms.

Hope: “It’s almost like guilt, because I hold Phoebe and I look at her & I think about the home that she & Kelly could have if Liam & Steffy were together. You know she has 2 children in her house, these 2 beautiful girls would benefit from Liam living w/them.”#BoIdandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OvxcpD7hy2 — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) February 19, 2019

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will finally agree with Steffy about her concerns, per Highlight Hollywood. Steffy had previously warned her ex-husband about Hope’s attachment to the baby. To her, it seemed as if the attachment was unhealthy and that Hope would be better off if she first mourned the loss of her child. At the time, Liam was just glad that Hope seemed to be distracted from her grief about Beth. He thought that Hope was healing by spending time with Phoebe.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope surprises Steffy by coming over to help with Kelly and Phoebe. pic.twitter.com/Tg3WcYfVbR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 15, 2019

However, Hope’s latest actions will worry Steffy and Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will now share a mutual concern for Hope’s obvious obsession with Phoebe. They cannot ask Hope to stop visiting as it may hinder her healing, but they also realize that her behavior is not normal for a woman who has just lost a child.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per the Inquisitr, state that Hope will ask Liam for a divorce soon. She believes that Kelly and Phoebe could have a full-time father if she steps out of the way. Liam will be shocked when he learns of Hope’s intentions. He will fight for his marriage and try to convince Hope that he only wants to be married to her.

Don’t forget to watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and check the Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.