Jussie Smollett & Other ‘Mighty Ducks’ Stars Who’ve Been Arrested

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department Thursday morning and is now facing a felony charge for allegedly filing a false police report, per CNN. The arrest follows a weeks-long saga in which the actor claimed to have suffered a hate crime attack. Police now say that Smollett paid two acquaintances to stage the attack, and the actor may be facing further charges down the road if it’s determined that he used the mail to send a fake threatening letter.

Though he’s best known for his part on Empire as well as his singing career, one of Smollett’s first acting roles was as Terry Hall in the Disney hockey movie The Mighty Ducks, when he was just 10-years-old in 1992. And while the circumstances are clearly very different, Smollett is not the first member of the Mighty Ducks cast to be arrested.

Joshua Jackson, who played Charlie Conway in the Ducks movies and went on to portray Pacey for several years on Dawson’s Creek, was arrested in North Carolina in 2002 – ironically, at a hockey game. Per the Smoking Gun, the then-24-year-old actor was picked up for “drunkenly assaulting a security guard at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game.”

Jackson doesn’t appear to have had any run-ins with the law since, but his then-girlfriend Diane Kruger, per E!, said on a talk show in 2013 that her mother produced Jackson’s mug shot and showed it to him the first time they met.

Shaun Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the first two Mighty Ducks movies, was arrested for public intoxication last August by the Oroville Public Safety Department in California, per a Facebook post. Many media reports expressed shock at just how old the 40-year-old Weiss looked in the mugshot. Weiss was arrested later in the year for shoplifting, per the Daily Mail.

In sharp contrast to his brother Charlie Sheen, there is no indication that Emilio Estevez, the adult star of The Mighty Ducks films, has ever been arrested. However, the two actors’ father, Martin Sheen, has been arrested dozens of times over the years at political protests. In fact, a 2010 Daily Beast ranking of the celebrities with the most arrests had Martin Sheen on top, with 66; Charlie, with only three, was listed 17th.

Ironically, the first Mighty Ducks film begins with Estevez’s lawyer character, Gordon Bombay, being arrested for drunken driving, and his sentence for community service is what leads to his coaching the youth hockey team in the first place.