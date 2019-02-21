Tamera Mowry Reveals She Drank Sister Tia Mowry’s Breast Milk, Calls It ‘Amazing’

Tia offered her twin some her breast milk because of its healing properties when she was sick.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict had a pretty unique way of helping her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley recover after she felt a little under the weather. In a new video posted to her Instagram account on February 20, Entertainment Tonight reported that the star revealed that she actually gave Tamera some of her breast milk to try after reading about all the health benefits that come with drinking it – and it turns out The Real co-host was a big fan.

In the caption of the upload, Tia explained that breast milk comes with “healing properties” as she told fans that she shared some with her twin and Sister, Sister co-star when she was feeling “sicky poo” in order to make her feel better. She also revealed that Mowry-Housley had tried some of her milk before.

In the clip, Tamera could be seen showing off a squeaky voice and a scrunched up face with pair of large glasses over her eyes due to a funny Snapchat filter as she told her that she believes her sister’s breast milk is “amazing.”

“Oh my gosh. Tia. This is amazing,” Tamera told her sister in the video shared to Tia’s account this week.

“Your breast milk is the best milk I’ve ever tried in my life,” she then added. “Oh my God.”

Mowry-Hardrict welcomed a baby girl named Cairo with her husband Cory Hardrict back in May, while the couple is also parents to a 7-year-old son called Cree.

Mowry-Housley is also a mom of two. Tamera and her husband Adam Housley are parents to 6-year-old Aden and 3-year-old Ariah.

Back in June, Tia opened up about breastfeeding her daughter on the social media site, where she admitted that she has a large supply of milk after not being able to breastfeed her son Cree for too long when he was a baby.

“Feeling pretty good! Wasn’t able to breastfeed Cree for long because of low milk supply! However, this time around I have plenty,” she told fans in the caption of a sweet photo that showed her holding her baby girl, per Self.

“I’m able to pump 12 ounces alone in the morning for my little brown suga!”

Tia also shared some of her tips for helping her milk flow, revealing in the social media video that she was enjoying a high-protein diet and the herbal supplement fenugreek, as well as “lots of teas.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for EGPAF

The actress also admitted that trying to stay away from stress had helped her to breastfeed.

As the Inquisitr first reported last year, Tamera’s sister has been keeping it very real on her social media over the past few months, not only just when it comes to motherhood.

Back in October, the stunning star went completely makeup-free and showed off her natural grey hair for a candid photo she shared with her more than 6 million followers.