Khloe Kardashian Throws Major Shade At Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Cheating Scandal

Khloe's making it pretty clear that she's done with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian is making it pretty clear that she’s done with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, amid rampant reports he allegedly cheated with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star wasted little time when it came to purging the basketball player from her life after their breakup – starting with her Instagram account.

The site reported on February 21 that Khloe appears to be throwing major shade at her now former boyfriend by going through her social media account and deleting several photos that featured her and Tristan, who’s also the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

A number of family photos of Tristan have now been removed from Kardashian’s page in the wake of the cheating scandal, which first hit the headlines on February 19.

According to the outlet, snaps that have been deleted from her account include a photo of the red and pink roses she received from the Cleveland Cavaliers big man for Valentine’s Day, as well as another that showed them with their daughter looking happy and smiling as they celebrated Thanksgiving together last year.

The latter picture still appears on Tristan’s Instagram account, though. It shows Khloe matching her baby girl in a baby pink ensemble while he puts his arms around both of them. He told fans at the time that he felt “blessed” to be spending the holiday with his family.

Also deleted by Khloe is a picture showing herself, Tristan, and little True at the beach.

However, some pictures with her now-former boyfriend do still remain on Kardashian’s Instagram account.

According to the site, Khloe only appears to have deleted snaps of Tristan that she posted from April onward. A cute picture from her baby shower while she was still pregnant with her first child is still available to view, as is another showing the twosome sharing a smooch as he put her hands on her baby bump that was shared on April 9.

But while several pictures of Thompson may have been deleted, Cosmopolitan noted that Kardashian actually hasn’t scrubbed her account of pictures of Jordyn.

Amid rumors that the two got a little too close on February 17, as Hollywood Unlocked first claimed, she actually hasn’t yet removed any of the photos she posted that showed the model – who’s very close friends with Kylie Jenner – posing for a campaign for her Good American denim line.

However, Hollywood Life claimed that she did like a post on Twitter that referred to her ex-boyfriend as being a “sick man” amid the infidelity drama.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Kardashian’s latest social media activity comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that fans believed Woods may have posted a cryptic message to her Twitter account alluding to the scandal.

As Cosmopolitan confirmed, social media users also descended on both Tristan and Jordyn’s comments sections after the news broke. Many fans showed their support for Khloe by leaving messages referring to the drama on both of their various social media accounts, forcing Thompson to disable comments on his Instagram page.

Also, the Inquisitr shared that Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian used her social media to unfollow both Tristan and Jordyn.