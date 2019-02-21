Anthony Bourdain Honored With ‘Food Trail’ In Home State Of New Jersey

Anthony Bourdain, the late host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, has been honored by his home state of New Jersey with a “food trail.” A resolution to establish what will be formally known as the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail was unanimously approved by the state in January of this year.

According to the Asbury Park Press, it was New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Moriarty of Gloucester County who first introduced the resolution on June 18, 2018, to push forward the idea of a trail that would honor its native son. Bourdain spent his childhood in Leonia, New Jersey, and recalled a fondness for the state in several episodes of his CNN series. He also spent one entire episode doing a food tour of New Jersey, heading from North to South of the Garden State to taste its local food treasures.

The legislation was approved in January, reported Fox News. The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail will specifically highlight the places Bourdain visited on Parts Unknown.

“A designated trail of Bourdain’s favorite dining spots is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of New Jersey’s best-known chefs,” said Assemblywoman Carol Murphy of Burlington County, to the Asbury Park Press. “Even after international fame, he never forgot his Jersey roots. Each episode, Bourdain brought his homegrown wit, charm, and sense of humanity to his viewers. He became a New Jersey food icon.”

The Asbury Park Press listed the food spots and towns Bourdain visited on the now-infamous episode of the CNN series, including Kubel’s in Barnegat Light; Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park; Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat; Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee; Tony and Ruth Steaks and Donkey’s Place in Camden; and Fork, Dock’s Oyster House, Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and James’ Salt Water Taffy in Atlantic City.

The Daily Meal reported that Bourdain won six Emmy Awards for his CNN series Parts Unknown, and now has a college course named for him titled Anthony Bourdain and His Influencers, which is available at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The class will “examine Bourdain’s television projects along with the major works of literature and film that inspired him.”

Fans of the late chef know the episodes of his television shows, particularly for CNN’s Parts Unknown, were largely inspired by his love of film and many of his episodes paid homage to great works of the past, using visuals and concepts from movies that were of great influence to Bourdain, from obscure ’50s films to contemporary works from Japan.

He also used music, particularly rock and roll, to drive his episode along, reported Spin Magazine, and throughout the series, you could hear tunes from ’60s and ’70s punk bands the Stooges and the Velvet Underground to more current music such as the Black Keys.

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018, in Kaysersberg, France, where he was filming an episode of Parts Unknown. He was found by his longtime friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.