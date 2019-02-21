Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Starting Their Own Coffee Shop

The famous 'Fixer Upper' couple is breaking ground on a new project.

Chip and Joanna Gaines quickly became one of America’s most beloved television couples with their home improvement show Fixer Upper. The HGTV show followed Chip and Joanna as they transformed dated and dilapidated houses into magazine cover worthy homes. The series finished up its final season last year to the disappointment of many fans. After the couple recently welcomed their fifth child, they wanted to take some time out of the spotlight to enjoy more time with family. Now, they are ready to embark on a new project. They will be opening their very own coffee shop in early March, according to Today.

With their fast-paced and hectic lives, Chip and Joanna have developed a deeper appreciation for caffeine. They decided to turn their passion into a new business. A representative for the couple says they haven’t decided on an official name for their new venture yet. However, they don’t plan to limit their sales to just coffee. “The coffee shop will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings,” the rep stated.

Guests will be able to choose between indoor and outdoor seating if they choose to dine in. There will also be a convenient to-go window for those in a hurry.

The couple already owns their own restaurant called Magnolia Table. Located in Waco, Texas near their family home, the restaurant serves up a variety of farm fresh food for breakfast and lunch. Fans of the Gaines family can try out cuisine similar to the recipes included in Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. Lucky diners might even be able to meet famous couple themselves! Because the venture turned out to be so successful, the couple is looking forward to opening their coffee shop which will be located just around the corner.

Although Chip and Joanna are starting a new chapter out of the public spotlight, their lives are just as busy as ever. Fans can’t get enough of the family’s picture perfect life. The couple has two daughters and three sons, their ages ranging from 14-years-old to 8-months-old. Joanna expressed her gratitude for her many blessings in life in a recent Instagram post.