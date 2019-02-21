Zac Efron Says He’s Feeling Great After Surgery

Zac Efron say's he's 'feeling fresh' and on the mend after his surgery for his torn ACL earlier this month.

Zac Efron is recovering from surgery he underwent for his torn ACL, he says he’s “feeling fresh”, according to the Daily Mail.

The news that Efron had tore his ACL came in February 8 when Efron himself broke the news on Instagram.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

It’s unclear where Efron was snowboarding when he tore his ACL, though some fans have speculated that it could have been while he was in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, according to The Blast.

It’s also said that his surgeon, Dr. Ronald Kvitne, is a highly specialized orthopedic surgeon. His background is mainly in sports medicine, which would make him ideally suited for repairing a torn ACL.

News about his injury or his surgery haven’t been very forthcoming since his announcement on Instagram.

Since then the only news that things were going well was when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you all,” he wrote.

Things went silent about Efron or his surgery again until his post today.

With a fresh haircut and a positive attitude it seems that Efron is doing lots better and is on the mend.

Efron’s career has been plowing forward with his recent role in The Greatest Showman achieving great acclaim with critics and his fan base.

He has also gained widespread attention for his upcoming star role in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The movie is a drama about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, whom Efron portrays in the movie.

The movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah which is where Efron likely had his snowboarding accident.

There has been so much hype about the movie and Efron’s role in the film, that Netflix felt compelled to warn audiences on Twitter against developing an attraction for Efron’s character.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service – almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is scheduled to release later this year and looks to be an exciting new chapter for Efron’s career.