‘Westworld’ Season 3 Rumor: The Upcoming Season Will Be Shorter Than Previous Years

With production about to kick off, it is possible that Season 3 will be shorter than in previous seasons of 'Westworld.'

With production about to begin on Season 3 of HBO’s hit sci-fi series, Westworld, it is now being reported that the next season may be shorter than the previous two seasons.

The Wrap has reported that production on Season 3 of Westworld will begin in March. While no release date has been set regarding the upcoming season, fans are already predicting Season 3 will not air until at least next year.

However, if you were holding out for another 10 episodes in Season 3 of Westworld, you might be disappointed.

According to Revenge of the Fans, someone who they regard as a “trusted source” has revealed a shorter episode list for Season 3 of Westworld. Seasons 1 and 2 of Westworld ran for 10 episodes a piece. However, this source has stated that Season 3 will run for only 8 episodes.

Shortened seasons are not unheard of with HBO. Their current juggernaut, Game of Thrones had a shortened Season 7 with only seven episodes. Its final season will contain only six episodes. Initially, the epic fantasy series ran for 10 episodes a season. True Blood, another big hit for HBO, also had its final two seasons shortened from 12 episodes to 10.

In addition to this rumor, it is also suggested that each episode will run for approximately one hour each. This is pretty much in line with previous episodes of Westworld.

Of course, these details are currently considered unsubstantiated rumors that are yet to be confirmed or denied by HBO. So, it is likely that fans will have to wait a little longer yet to find out how many episodes will appear in Season 3 of Westworld.

HBO

As for what else will happen in Season 3 of Westworld is completely open to interpretation. Currently, none of the cast or crew have offered up any suggestions of what will happen now that some hosts have finally broken out of Westworld and walk among humans. However, considering Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is now impersonating Delos character, Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), it seems possible that Dolores will try to bring down the corporation from the inside, according to Screen Rant.

And, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, previous seasons regular, Jimmi Simpson, has not yet been invited back for Season 3 of Westworld. Simpson has played William, the younger version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris) in the first two seasons of Westworld. As Screen Rant points out, though, while William may not be present in Season 3 of Westworld, it seems likely that the Man in Black will be after he inadvertently killed his own daughter thinking she was a host.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO.