‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Phyllis Implode

It’s over! New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick chooses his family over his girlfriend, Phyllis in the wake of her deal-making with Christine.

They said it wouldn’t last, and they were right. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) got back together on the rebound after Sharon (Sharon Case) dumped Nick at the altar and revealed that Nick and Phyllis had an affair. Billy (Jason Thompson) promptly dumped Phyllis, so she and Nick got together for fun. However, they eventually got more serious and decided to become a power couple in Genoa City, and Nick moved Phyllis into the house he bought for Sharon before their doomed wedding.

Now, Sharon caved and revealed the Fab Four and how the covered up J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and after Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) careful confession, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis joined Nikki in jail. While Victoria maintained everyone’s innocence and Sharon recanted, Phyllis quickly made a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) according to Inquisitr. When Phyllis gets released, she neglects to tell Nick why, so he’s completely blindsided.

Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently discussed the dramatic storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He said, “when he finds out that she [Phyllis] had made a deal with the DA, Nick was pretty upset with her. He values loyalty, especially to family, and he assumed that she would have his family’s back, but she decided to save her own skin.”

Of course, had Nick been thinking, he would realize that Phyllis has no loyalty to the Newman family in any way. In fact, she actively hates Victor (Eric Braeden) for what he did to her when he replaced Jack (Peter Bergman) with Marco. It is a huge sticking point for their whole relationship, and Nick really should know that by now.

Phyllis defends her choice and tries to tell Nick that telling the truth benefits everybody. However, he feels that there is no body and no physical evidence, so there’s no way to make the charges stick without a witness, which Phyllis is now.

Morrow revealed, “It doesn’t matter what picture Phyllis paints because all Nick sees is that she betrayed his family. Their relationship has always been exciting and fiery, but it’s usually on dangerous ground. It never really seems that solid and he can’t get past what she did… Since he doesn’t see how they’ll make it through this, Nick breaks up with Phyllis.”

After the best Valentine’s Day ever, Nick and Phyllis are finished. It looks like Phyllis traded her freedom for her relationship, and for now, there’s no telling how she’ll end up feeling about that choice.