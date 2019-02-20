Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Confronts Jordyn Woods About Alleged Tryst With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s latest drama has sparked yet another media firestorm. The estranged pair is at the center of yet another cheating scandal due to Tristan’s alleged hookup with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Since Jordyn is a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, her involvement with Tristan has turned quite a few heads. As expected, fans have lots of questions, but apparently, Khloe Kardashian has decided to go straight to the source.

According to Radar Online, an insider close to Khloe has revealed she’s taken the initiative to personally confront Jordyn about her alleged fling with Tristan Thompson on February 17. It has been reported that Khloe wanted clarity from Jordyn.

Since so many rumors are circulating, Khloe wanted to hear Jordyn’s personal account of what happened at the house party that night. “She needed to find out the truth,” the insider said.

“Khloe hears so many rumors about Tristan’s cheating — she wanted to know what had happened.”

According to the publication, an insider close to Jordyn claims nothing inappropriate happened but the insider on Khloe’s side claims Jordyn actually admitted, “something may have happened between her and Tristan.” The house party was no different than any other, so of course, alcohol was served and may be the cause for whatever may or may not have happened.

Numerous claims about the party have been reported. According to Hollywood Life, Tristan reportedly arrived at Jordyn’s house party around 11:00 p.m. that evening. The party came days after Khloe and Tristan sparked breakup rumors after spending Valentine’s Day apart. Tristan and Jordyn reportedly spent the night flirting.

“He was flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him,” Daily Mail’s eyewitness revealed.

“He certainly didn’t look like he was with Khloe anymore. He was dancing, flirting, touching, grabbing butts…that kind of thing.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal. For most fans, the latest accusations come as no surprise since this isn’t Tristan’s first time being accused of cheating. In fact, this is likely his third or fourth time at the center of a cheating scandal.

After the last ordeal during Khloe’s third trimester of pregnancy, she opted to reconcile with Tristan for the sake of their daughter, True. However, it appears their attempt to repair their relationship was short-lived. This time, it may officially be over for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.