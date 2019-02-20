Ariana Grande & Piers Morgan End Feud: ‘We Actually Like Each Other’

The singer and British TV personality buried the hatchet after having a deep discussion over drinks.

Ariana Grande is saying “thank u, next” to her feud with Piers Morgan, People is reporting. After running into each other at a restaurant, the two decided to dine together and chat over cocktails about their opposing viewpoints. Their disagreement first started on Twitter, when Morgan dissed Ellen DeGeneres for having men ogled on her show in celebration of International Men’s Day.

“Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs,” he tweeted in part. “The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare.”

He then went on to diss the girl group Little Mix for their new photoshoot, that showed the four women naked and covered in words such as “ugly” and “fat,” — a concept that the band the Dixie Chicks had done in the past. Morgan condemned Little Mix for “stealing” the idea. Enter Joan, Grande’s mother, who hit back at Morgan for his recent comments.

“You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel,” she tweeted in part. “@LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage?”

Morgan responded that Little Mix should use their talents rather than sexuality to sell their music, “just as your own daughter does.” With Grande brought into the conversation, the tiny singer could not stay silent.

“I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. … & we will keep fighting til people understand,” Grande tweeted.

The argument didn’t end there, however. Morgan went on to discuss marketing nudity toward “impressionable young female fans,” while Grande hit back that she hopes he finds another way to stay “relevant” that isn’t bashing successful woman. She also shared a photo of Morgan where he himself was modeling nude to point out his hypocrisy. Some sharp barbs were traded between the two, so it was quite the surprise when both of them took to Twitter on February 20 to share that they had patched things up over drinks. They even took a selfie together!

Hi Ariana!

How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother.

Of course, women can do what they like – but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it.

All due respect, but thank YOU. Next… https://t.co/PpRK5Wqs92 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

According to Morgan’s account, he and Grande both ended up at the same restaurant, and Grande decided to join him to talk. The conversation went on for hours.

“We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded,” Morgan tweeted. “Turns out we really like each other.” Grande agreed that the conversation was “productive,” and pointed out that debates held in person are a lot less harsh than ones had over social media. While it’s not yet known what exact understanding they came to during their discussion, Grande hinted through her hashtags “#FutureFeministPiers” and “#FingersCrossed” that she was working on getting Morgan to see her side of things.

So… we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ – next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

well………… we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. 🙂 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019