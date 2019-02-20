Kim Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods On Instagram Amid Cheating Drama

Family is everything… just ask Kim Kardashian.

Only a day after the news of yet another cheating scandal centered around Tristan Thompson broke to the public, Kim Kardashian is standing by her sister Khloe’s side. According to TMZ, the reality star did a little bit of housekeeping on Instagram earlier today and unfollowed both Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

Woods of course is the best friend of Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be at the other end of the Thompson hookup. Interestingly enough, Kylie Jenner is still following both Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods on the social media platform. Khloe Kardashian has also followed in her sister Kim’s footsteps and also appears to have unfollowed both Thompson and Woods.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, it was reported that Khloe broke things off with Tristan after it was revealed that he and Kylie Jenner’s BFF attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off.

The Inquisitr also shared that at first, Tristan denied the cheating rumors, calling them “Fake News” before eventually confessing to Kardashian that he did indeed cheat on her with Jordyn when he was confronted by Kardashian. Khloe found out about the cheating this past Monday and kicked Tristan to the curb the same exact day.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. https://t.co/xbCuQMujsr pic.twitter.com/rJXubIUGhI — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2019

A source close to the Kardashian klan shares that Khloe was not as shocked that Tristan cheated on her as she was that Woods was the other party. Tristan has a history of cheating, with the other scandal-making headlines last April, shortly before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

“Khloe loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloe’s family,” the insider shared.

And while Khloe is still trying to make sense of things herself, so is Kylie. As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, Kylie and Jordyn have been BFFs for the past few years and Jordyn even lives in Kylie’s mansion with her. The two also recently launched a Kyle Cosmetics collection together and according to E! Online, Kylie is struggling with how to handle things since it’s between her sister and best friend.

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” a source shared before revealing that Kylie was in denial for days.

Right now, Kylie “is very torn on how to handle the situation.” And for fans who are hoping to see more drama unfold, they’re in luck because it will all reportedly play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.