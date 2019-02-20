Dog The Bounty Hunter & His Wife Beth Chapman Take A Much Needed Break To Soak Up Some Hawaiian Sun

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, have been keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts for the next update from the famous bounty-hunting couple. Though some sad news has hit the family recently — with the loss of a beloved friend and the passing of their dog, LBJ — the duo took some time to soak up some Hawaiian sun in between shooting their new reality show.

In a snap posted to Beth’s Twitter, the couple looked glowing and happy as they stood in front of a forest of swaying palm trees. Dog wore his signature black-on-black outfit, complete with combat boots, and opened the buttons of his shirt to soak up some vitamin D. He wore his trademark sunglasses and flashed the “hang ten” hand gesture to the camera.

Beth wore cutoff jean shorts and a black tee for the photo op. Fans of the reality starlet recognized the oversized hat, made by local clothing company Cookies Clothing Company, she has been favoring since returning to Hawaii. Beth recently rocked the wide-brimmed accessory while joining a friend for an outdoor lunch.

The Dog and Beth: On the Hunt star also wore a pair of high-heeled sandals and several chunky necklaces to complete the look. But her most infamous accessory, her mega-watt smile, was what fans really adored when taking the time to comment on the photo.

“Beautiful picture! All I see is so much love and happiness between you both… God bless you,” one fan added.

“You Both Look Absolutely Stunning! SO Glad To See A Smile On Your Faces,” added another.

Since last month, the Chapman family has been in Hawaii working hard on their new series for WGN — Dog’s Most Wanted. While in the Aloha State, Beth has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the reoccurrence of her throat cancer and has shared some updates about her health. They’re also busy looking for a new location for the Da Kai Bail Bonds storefront, which closed last month after being bought by a private investor who plans on demolishing the iconic building.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the duo reminisced about their time in the building, saying that though there was a lot of history between the walls of the storefront, they were looking forward to making new memories elsewhere. And, of course, the couple has been focused solely on getting Beth’s health back on track while they tape their new series.

“Moving is tough, but we’ve got a bigger battle on our hands right now and need to take care of Beth. But we’re also looking forward to our new show — we’re excited about it, and something positive is what we need right now,” Dog said in a statement regarding the big move.