Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Split After Losing Their Spark, Per ‘HL’

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have split. The couple ended their engagement after two years together, and fans want to know why.

According to Hollywood Life, it was simple. Lady Gaga’s career continues to reach new heights, and with that comes a lot of stress and work. The singer turned actress reportedly was feeling the pressure as she skyrocketed her fame following the release of A Star Is Born, and it allegedly took a toll on her romance with Christian Carino.

Sources tell the outlet that Gaga’s busy schedule and isn’t the only thing that caused her to end the engagement with Carino. She was also reportedly feeling like the couple had lost their romantic spark in recent months, and that the relationship had run its course.

“Gaga has been overwhelmed with emotion the last several months, and ultimately, she felt like she and Christian were no longer on the same page romantically, and that is why they decided to split. She still loves him, but Gaga feels some of their spark faded,” an insider revealed, adding that the Oscar race and all that goes with awards season “took a toll” on the singer’s personal life and her relationship with Carino.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino first sparked relationship rumors in February 2017 after they were seen snuggling up together at the Super Bowl, which the singer performed at during the halftime show.

The couple didn’t speak out about their romance in the public very often, but did reveal their engagement in October 2018. During a speech at the 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in L.A. that month, Gaga thanked her “fiance, Christian” in front of everyone in attendance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, neither Gaga nor Carino have spoken out about their reported split. However, sources tell E! News that Christian has been “desperately trying to get back together” with his former fiance.

The singer first sparked break up rumors when she attended the Grammy Awards alone earlier this month. Gaga hit the stage to sing “Shallow” and rocked the house without her wedding ring on. She also accepted an award for the song and didn’t thank Christian during her speech.

Before their split, the Inquisitr reported that it was rumored that the couple were planning to get married this winter, and that Gaga wanted a lavish winter wonderland themed wedding ceremony.

As many fans know, this will mark Lady Gaga’s second broken engagement. Before ending things with Christian Carino she was engaged to Chicago Fire actor, Taylor Kinney.