Fans Of Khloe Kardashian Rush To Support The Reality Star During Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s last post to Instagram was a cryptic one. The starlet is known to skirt around drama, dropping hints that there might be some trouble in paradise by posting quotes that describe how she is feeling at any given moment. Two days ago, Kardashian showed off her trim body and gorgeous blonde bob in a sultry snap — and included a quote by Big Sean in the caption.

“Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?”

Shortly after the post, the news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Kardashian again broke — only this time, it hit close to home for the reality star. Thompson had allegedly engaged in some flirtatious activity, including cuddling and kissing, with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Fans of the Good American entrepreneur have flooded the comments section of Kardashian’s last post with support and words of encouragement during this latest scandal.

“Respect yourself so your daughter can feel respected. Raise your child and dump that man… he already showed what’s he made of and get Jordyn out of your family… Kylie take notice,” one fan added.

‘You are a wonderful woman! Sometimes life gives us some obstacles to overcome and we feel in a maze without exit… But the most important and beautiful step is the one you give to change and not give up reaching happiness. For sure you must be very proud of the woman you are,” another fan said — adding that Kardashian is a great mother, and should be proud of how far she has come over the years.

Most of the comments made by Kardashian’s 86.9 million followers had the same message — that they would be happy to see the Keeping Up with The Kardashians starlet let the toxic people in her life go — including Woods, who many of them purportedly see as a snake in the grass. Encouragement and uplifting messages were aplenty for the reality star, who has been very public in her attempt to keep her little family in tact since the first cheating scandal arose. Her admirers apparently hope that Kardashian has learned not to be fooled by Thompson again.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. https://t.co/xbCuQMujsr pic.twitter.com/rJXubIUGhI — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2019

Fans of Kardashian, Woods, and the entire family have been keeping a watchful eye on their accounts for an official statement confirming that the split was caused by Woods and Thompson hooking up. Said hookup reportedly followed a performance by Drake. As the Inquisitr previously shared, they’ve been dropping hints left and right on social media.

Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, took to the comments section of a post about the scandal which appeared on the Instagram account belonging to the CEO of Hollywood Life, Jason Lee. There, she put her two cents in on the drama with “True Facts” written in all caps. The Revenge Body star also added her classic, cryptic message to the comments — several talking head emojis in a row.

As yet, both Khloe and Kylie are still following Jordyn’s social media accounts, though that could change following an official confirmation of the alleged affair.