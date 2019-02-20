Nikki Bella Would Not Want To Be On ‘The Bachelorette’, Talks ‘Awkward’ First Date After Split From John Cena

After dating her fellow WWE superstar, John Cena, for nearly six years, Nikki Bella has found herself back on the dating scene. Of course, after being in a long-term relationship, starting to date again can be hard and that is no exception for Nikki. According to a new report from Hollywood Life, Nikki sat down alongside her sister Brie on Busy Tonight and Nikki opened up about her first date since splitting from Cena.

Nikki admitted that her date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette was her first date in “six or seven years” and exclaimed that it was “awkward.”

The Total Bellas star opened up about going on her first date in so long and having it filmed explaining, “I think that’s what embarrassed me a lot was, here I’m having this first date, and here I look to my left and it’s like two camera crews. And, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is so weird.'”

Nikki and Brie went on to watch the filmed first date and Nikki revealed that it was “embarrassing.”

“When we watched it back I got so bright red. I couldn’t even watch it, I was so embarrassed of myself.”

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie are longtime members of WWE’s women’s division, but they also share their lives on the E! show Total Bellas. Although her split from John Cena happened last year, fans of the show have been watching Nikki deal with the fallout on the latest season of the show.

With some reality show experience, would Nikki Bella ever consider going on The Bachelorette? She was posed this question on Busy Tonight.

“H-ll no! I don’t know how they do that and they kiss like everyone. How do they not spread germs? … That’s just weird,” Nikki replied.

She went on to explain her reasons for not wanting to do The Bachelorette, saying that she doesn’t “do well with pressure.” Seeing as how she would have only a short time before choosing who to propose to, Nikki said she would “be the worst.”

Although they are no longer together, according to a previous report from Inquisitr, Nikki revealed that she still tells John Cena “everything.” She explained that she did that, including her telling him about her dates, so that he would not “shocked.” Although Nikki did that for Cena, she revealed that he did not do that same for her.

Fans can catch up with Nikki Bella and her dating life on the new season of Total Bellas which airs Sunday nights on E!.