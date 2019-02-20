Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Furious With Tristan Thompson For Cheating With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split. The couple’s relationship allegedly ended on Monday after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly found out that her baby daddy had cheated on her again, and this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her famous family are “furious” over the situation. Of course, they’re angry with Tristan Thompson for breaking Khloe’s heart yet again, but they’re also very upset with Jordyn Woods, who has been such close friend to Kylie Jenner, and very close with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family members.

“Khloe found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn. The whole family is furious. They were blindsided,” an insider revealed, adding that the family is “beyond angry and disgusted” with Woods.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and her friends seemed to confirm that rumors that Thompson and Woods had betrayed Khloe when the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked took to Instagram to reveal that the rumors were true and that one of his writers was at the house party where it all went down. He also encouraged Khloe to dump Tristan and Kylie to end her friendship with Jordyn.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian posted multiple talking head emojis, which could have been a confirmation that he was speaking the truth.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, also posted a comment that read, “TRUE FACTS.” Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen also weighed in on the situation, saying “Amen,” to the post.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Khloe and the rest of the family are all filming KUWTK at the moment and that everything that is happening within the family when it comes to Tristan and Jordyn will be shown on the reality series.

“Khloe needed a good storyline and her relationships are always so explosive at the end. It is going to make for some really good TV. The timing couldn’t have been better. Everyone is in town and everyone is filming,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian’s dramatic break up with Thompson was caught on camera.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April while the reality star was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. The couple stayed together, and Kardashian kept her head held high as the scandal was caught by cameras.

Fans can see Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship play out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.