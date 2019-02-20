Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Having More Children

Mark Wahlberg admits he does think about having more children.

Mark Wahlberg’s recent movie, Instant Family, depicted the actor bringing up three adopted children. Watching him raise children on-screen caused some to wonder if the actor would ever consider having more children of his own, despite his already chaotic schedule.

Wahlberg is married to Rhea Durham, and the pair share four children together. Those children include 14-year-old Ella, 8-year-old Grace Margaret, 10-year-old Brendan Joseph, and 12-year-old Michael. In the past, Wahlberg has stated he has enjoyed watching his kids grow up. Plus, Wahlberg has been known as a dedicated husband and father, so the concept of having more children has always been a possibility for him.

Wahlberg has been out and about recently, promoting the Blu-ray and DVD release for Instant Family alongside the movie’s director, Sean Anders. When asked about the possibility of ever having more children with his wife, Wahlberg provided a candid response.

“I think the only time we ever have that discussion is when they’re sleeping, but as soon as they’re awake, we realize we have our hands full,” Wahlberg said, according to Extra.

The 47-year-old actor also opened up about raising his teenage daughter, Ella, admitting that he is finding being the parent of an adolescent challenging.

“It’s tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you. She wants to be off and doing her thing. [There’s] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, ‘You’re the worst, you ruin everything!’ ” Wahlberg said, according to People.

“My youngest daughter is heavy into horses and all that stuff — lots of stuff that keeps her focused and away from boys hopefully until she’s 30, which is great.”

Wahlberg’s hectic schedule became apparent to the cast and crew of Instant Family from the moment the project began. In fact, Wahlberg, who works out daily starting at 4 a.m., tried to motivate his Instant Family co-workers to join in with him. However, Wahlberg wasn’t able to recruit everybody, and Sean Anders admitted he was also absent.

“No, no, my morning workout involves Oreos,” Anders said, according to Extra.

“Octavia Spencer was the only one out of everyone who said, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s work out, I’d love to work out.’ She showed up at my door, too,” Wahlberg stated, according to Extra.

Besides his acting career, his family, and his early morning workouts, Wahlberg is also dedicated to his businesses. His family owns the Wahlburger chain of restaurants, and he also owns several car dealerships.