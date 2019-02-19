Tristan Thompson Speaks Out On Rumors That He Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson is speaking out after rumors surfaced on Tuesday that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to E! News, Tristan Thompson has stayed quiet amid all of the negative press and drama surrounding his first cheating scandal back in April. However, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy took to Twitter to address the rumors that he cheated with Jordyn Woods over the weekend.

TMZ was the first to report that Khloe had dumped Tristan on Monday, just one day after witnesses claim that they spotted Thompson making out with Woods during a house party.

“FAKE NEWS,” Tristan tweeted on Tuesday just moments after TMZ‘s story about his alleged cheating began to spread like wildfire on the internet.

The latest cheating allegations come just 10 months after Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April. Photos and a video of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced online while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their child. She gave birth just hours after the scandal exploded online.

Despite the cheating drama, Khloe decided to stay with Tristan, and the couple remained together in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season. Following that, the pair moved back to L.A. and lived in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion together all summer until Thompson was forced to return to Ohio for training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although Khloe Kardashian had lived in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for most of that year, she decided not to return to Ohio with him, and instead kept their daughter, True, at home in L.A. with her.

“Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True. Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family,” an insider revealed to the outlet back in May.

Meanwhile, there is currently no word from Jordyn Woods or Kylie Jenner about the allegations. As fans know, the two are best friends and are nearly inseparable. They do everything together, from spending quality time with Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, to going on vacations together. They also recently partnered up for a makeup line collaboration.

While Tristan Thompson claims that he didn’t cheat on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is staying mostly quiet on the subject, barring some cryptic posts on Instagram about love and life.