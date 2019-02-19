Kylie Jenner Speaks Out About Plastic Surgery And Engagement Rumors

Several rumors have been going around regarding Kylie Jenner, not only about her receiving plastic surgery, but also that she is engaged to her boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Travis Scott. However, according to E! News, she is now putting those rumors to rest by saying that neither is true.

Jenner told Paper Magazine in an exclusive interview that she did not get any plastic surgery done at all. She did not go under the knife and never will because, according to her, she is afraid of the knife. Jenner explained to the magazine that it’s her makeup and good fillers. Jenner told the magazine over the phone that no one really understands what good hair, makeup, and fillers can really do to a person. They can completely transform you.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like fillers can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Although the couple was seen jewelry shopping together, she denied the rumors regarding her engagement to Travis Scott and said she will let all of her fans know the moment he does propose. Although the power couple is not engaged yet, she said she thinks it will be soon.

A photo she posted to Instagram initially sparked the engagement rumors. In the snap, in which she shared the details about her daughter’s first birthday party, she was wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger. However, the truth is, she just loves jewelry and loves showing off the bling to her fans.

According to a December interview with Rolling Stone, Travis says they will get engaged soon, but he wants to go all out.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up- I gotta propose in a fire way.”

And you better believe that once Scott does propose to Jenner, it will be huge and it won’t be a secret. Kylie and Travis will both be happy to announce the engagement to everyone.

Kylie told E! News that she is soaking up every moment with her young daughter, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott. She stated that she always wanted to be a young mom and is loving every minute with her little family. One-year-old little Stormi even took her first steps right in front of both mom and dad. How wonderful that must have been for both of them to be there to see this special milestone!