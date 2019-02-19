Lisa Rinna Says ‘Nothing Is The Same’ After ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 9

Lisa Rinna is dishing on the new season.

Lisa Rinna and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars went through a very rocky ninth season of the show and during a new interview, the former soap star said “nothing is the same” after Season 9.

While chatting with Us Weekly magazine, Rinna said that the dynamic within the cast of the hit Bravo TV reality series has “completely changed” as they remain estranged with longtime star Lisa Vanderpump.

Also during the interview, Rinna said she had the most fun with “five” of her co-stars but wouldn’t say which five she was referring to. That said, with the number of cast members on the series, it seems clear her comment was a bit of a diss at Lisa Vanderpump, who has been estranged from the cast since September of last year.

Although Rinna and Vanderpump have been close in the past, filming on Season 9 was quite eventful and in September, Rinna and Erika Girardi called Vanderpump out for refusing to participate in a photo shoot with the other women. As they explained, Vanderpump had instead sequestered herself in her dressing room and refused to come out.

Ultimately, Vanderpump had to be photoshopped into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast photo for Season 9.

Months after the dressing room drama, Rinna threw shade at Vanderpump with a series of tweets aimed at her refusal to shoot scenes with the rest of the cast.

“Listen. What we do, is not that hard. We film for 4 months. We laugh, fight, we make up, whatever. We make a tv show. We are so blessed and so lucky to have a Job. For those who watch, Thank you!” she tweeted, via Us Weekly. “I felt like that needed to be said. We aren’t curing cancer here. It’s a f**king tv show. Ya know?! … And I think we all make a darn good tv show.”

A short time later, Rinna was asked where Vanderpump had been amid production and in response, Rinna said she was on Vanderpump Rules. As fans well know, Vanderpump Rules is Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff and often films at the exact same time.

While Vanderpump was absent for much of Season 9, she was still given a full time role on the show.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.