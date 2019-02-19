Miranda Lambert’s New Husband Slammed By His Ex-Fiancee’s Mom, Described As ‘Garbage’

Miranda Lambert is a married woman now, and she’s madly in love with her new husband, NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin. To fans, the marriage seemed to come out of nowhere — but Miranda has made it clear that she’s happy with Brendan, and is looking forward to their future together. However, not everyone is happy about their union.

According to Radar Online, a woman named Carol Bruno is speaking out to shed light on the purported dark side of Brendan McLoughlin. It has been reported that Brendan was previously engaged to Carol’s daughter, Jackie Bruno, before tying the knot with Miranda Lambert. Last year, Jackie and Brendan’s relationship took a turn for the worse as a result of Brendan’s alleged actions. During a recent interview, Carol described Brendan as “garbage” and as a cheater. The infuriated mother did not hold back when she recounted the series of events that allegedly led to her daughter’s split from Brendan.

Brendan allegedly cheated on his ex-fiancee, and got another woman pregnant. “She was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant. It’s all true.” However, Jackie didn’t find out about the pregnancy from Brendan. The other woman contacted her to deliver the news. “The girl contacted her. Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home, and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her,” Carol continued.

When Jackie reportedly confronted Brendan, he is said to have denied the pregnancy. He reportedly begged Jackie to give him another chance, but she refused. She continued with a colorful statement about the man who could have been her son-in-law.

She also revealed why her daughter refuses to speak out about Brendan. “I’m not going to really go into it and say anything else because Jackie asked me not to. She wants to completely get rid of the garbage and she doesn’t want to embarrass herself.”

The latest news about Brendan McLoughlin follows a string of reports about Miranda Lambert’s shocking announcement about her wedding. On Valentine’s Day, Miranda Lambert took to Instagram with a series of candid photos she’d taken with Brendan. That’s when she revealed they’d tied the knot. At the time, Miranda thanked Brendan for loving her unconditionally — and fans were in utter shock. According to People magazine, Miranda Lambert managed to keep her marriage a secret for three weeks before debuting her new husband to the world.

Over the weekend, Miranda and Brendan were spotted out together in New York City’s SOHO District. After spending a romantic Valentine’s Day together, the two were seen smiling and holding hands as they strolled through the district. Miranda and Brendan’s wedding bands were also visible.

Although they initially kept their marriage a secret, it’s definitely not a secret anymore. Despite the scathing reports about Brendan, Miranda is reportedly very happy.