Khloe Kardashian Shocks Fans With Interesting, Cryptic Post Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup Rumors

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent Valentine’s Day apart, breakup rumors quickly began circulating. Now, Khloe’s latest Instagram post has only added more fuel to the fire — and fans are wondering if things are officially over between her and Tristan. According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared a relatively cryptic post, one that led fans to believe that she could be referring to her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller.

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram with a striking photo of herself. However, fans have focused more on the caption rather than the photo. Khloe used lyrics from Big Sean’s song “Memories,” writing, “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?”

The seemingly cryptic post immediately caught the attention of fans, who wasted no time asking questions. In a matter of hours, Khloe Kardashian’s post has gone viral — attracting more than 16,000 comments. Most fans quickly assumed Khloe’s post was in reference to Tristan and the presumed relationship problems they are currently facing. As expected, Khloe has yet to confirm or deny any of the rumors.

Check out Khloe Kardashian’s post below.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. Since the very beginning, Khloe and Tristan have been making headlines. On multiple occasions, Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe. In fact, Tristan found himself at the center of a massive cheating scandal after he was photographed with another woman while Khloe in the third trimester of her pregnancy with their daughter. After that scandal, the breakup rumors began to circulate even more rapidly — and the two were reportedly separated around the time that Khloe gave birth.

However, she opted to give the relationship another chance for the sake of their daughter. Months after their reconciliation, the breakup rumors began circulating yet again. In October of 2018, an insider close to Khloe Kardashian revealed the two were considering “taking a break” prior to the start of the NBA season. “She has a lot of love for Tristan, so she’s not yet ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what is best for them.”

The insider went on to reveal that Khloe was reportedly unsure whether or not she could trust Tristan while he traveled during the season. Khloe reportedly wanted to stay in California with her family. “She feels like she doesn’t know if she can deal with constantly worrying about what Tristan is doing,” the insider explained, per Hollywood Life. “She wants to stay near family in Calabasas, so she is thinking that taking a break from Tristan during the season might be the healthiest thing for both of them.”

Although it’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian loves Tristan Thompson, love may not be enough to save their relationship. But only time will tell whether or not they opt to make it work — or go their separate ways.