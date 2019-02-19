‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Greg Rikaart Return As Kevin?

News that The Young and the Restless plans to bring back Doug Davidson as Paul Williams in Genoa City thrilled fans. Almost instantly, viewers began a wish list of people they want to see again on the show as soon as possible. Greg Rikaart, who portrayed Kevin Fisher on the show, is among the top people that loyal Y&R watchers hope will return to the canvas sooner rather than later.

Rikaart tweeted Davidson his congratulations. He wrote, “So happy for you, Dougie, and glad that you’re back where you belong.”

Davidson tweeted back, “I don’t suppose you’d consider…”

Davidson replied, and the reply led to instant excitement among fans. Plus, Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman in GC, also got in on the love fest. Braeden was among Davidson’s strongest supporters after former head writer and executive producer decided to leave the character of Paul out of the scripts with no on-screen explanation, according to the Inquisitr.

Braeden replied, “@gregrikaart is a great actor, and it was downright irresponsible to let him go!!!”

Braeden remains incredibly outspoken against the direction that Young took the show, and he recently revealed that Young attempted to dimish Victor Newman as well as other established characters on the show. Young’s storylines should finish by the end of February, and viewers eagerly await Josh Griffin’s new vision for the show. They hope to see some reversals of some of Young’s less popular storylines.

Rikaart replied and thanked the soap opera legend and let Braeden know how much he appreciates the actor’s support. Fans responded positively to the idea of Rikaart bringing Kevin back to the show, but many people know that Rikaart is currently on Days of Our Lives portraying Leo Stark Kiriakis where he’s wreaking havoc in Salem.

In July 2017, Kevin left Genoa City along with his wife Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and their daughter Bella. He returned briefly in February last year. Before that, he’d been back to Genoa City a handful of times since he and Chloe started their new lives in Oregon. Kevin worked for both Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at times, and many possibilities could bring him back to Genoa City. Not the least of which is the impending return of Adam Newman. The Inquisitr recently reported that the show is working on an eagerly anticipated recast. Considering Chloe supposedly blew Adam up in a fiery explosion, the entire Fisher family may end up coming back in connection with Adam’s return.