‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood Almost Quit The Show And This Other Star Almost Walked Out

Sometimes, the pressure of ABC's hit reality series just gets to be too much for the stars.

ABC’s hit reality series The Bachelor is currently in the middle of its 2019 season and fans are anxiously awaiting to see who Colton Underwood ends up choosing. As many found out a while back, though, he had left the show at one point as he was simply fed up with anything and everything about it. Host Chris Harrison has now revealed that the lead singles leaving isn’t that uncommon and that another came close to doing it in the past.

Please note that there may be spoilers ahead for the current season of ABC’s The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood. If you don’t want to find out anything early, it’s a good idea to stop reading now.

Last month, it was revealed that Colton was ready to walk away from the show in both the figurative and literal sense. He had just had enough and wanted nothing more to do with The Bachelor or anything that went along with it.

“I was gone for a while. In that moment, and the feelings I was feeling, I left the show. I needed time to myself.” “In the moment I was gone…there was no Bachelor.”

Obviously, Colton ended up staying where he needed to stay for his life and well-being and that is on The Bachelor.

Host Chris Harrison has been around for the highs and lows of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and this isn’t the first time he’s seen it. As he revealed to Entertainment Tonight, this isn’t the first time that the star of the show has been ready to leave.

While speaking with ET, Harrison said that a number of other Bachelor leads have threatened to do the same and leave the show. Still, it’s not just the guys who are getting overstressed and ready to head out as the women have had enough at times too.

Chris Harrison remembers when Rachel Lindsay was prepared to pack it all up and leave The Bachelor.

“I remember, Rachel [Lindsay] is someone who comes to mind, who was unbelievably headstrong. Being a lawyer, I think she was just more authoritative and more articulate about it. And while she’s also athletic, she kind of expressed [her frustration] in different ways. That’s one of the great things about being a host and a producer. You’re kind of a psychologist, figuring these people out, what makes them tick, how do we help them, how do we guide them, and it’s different for all of them.”

Relationships are hard enough all on their own without the entire world sitting there and watching you go through them each week. Colton Underwood has had to deal with finding the right woman to spend his life with, but The Bachelor has brought enough pressure to have him almost leave.

As revealed by Chris Harrison, though, it wasn’t the first time anyone has wanted to head out of the lead role on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.