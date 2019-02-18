Meghan Markle Lands In The U.S. For Big Apple Baby Shower

The Duchess of Sussex will be feted by her close friends in the United States.

Meghan Markle has arrived in the U.S., and she’s reportedly about to be feted in a maternity tradition that will take on a slightly different spin as she is now a member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex landed in the Big Apple for a baby shower, one which will take place on Tuesday, Page Six reports.

Markle’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is reportedly hosting the no-longer-secret shower for the mom-to-be, who is due to welcome her first baby in April. The party will take place at a high-end hotel on the Upper East Side. It is unclear who is on the guest list for the baby shower, one which will likely be more of a “celebration” for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s impending bundle of joy rather than a registry-fueled gift bonanza.

A source told People that Meghan Markle made the secret trip to New York City so that her U.S. friends could throw her the baby shower. While the former Suits star now lives in the U.K., she has many close friends in the United States. There is no word on who will attend Duchess Meghan’s baby shower, but as seen by her wedding guest list, she has a lot of celebrity friends.

Ahead of the celebration for her baby, Meghan and a friend were spotted in Soho dining on macaroons at Ladurée — and shopping at the baby store Bonpoint — per In Style.

Pregnant Meghan Markle having baby shower in New York City https://t.co/HYNf64Z6Pa pic.twitter.com/09Fp4h2S6o — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2019

Baby showers are not usually hosted for members of the royal family, and a gift-filled, lavish shower would be seen as highly inappropriate.

While there most certainly won’t be a baby registry posted for the royal couple’s baby items, four years ago Markle told Hello! that she has already purchased at least one memento for her future daughter.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” the future royal family member said in 2015. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back… and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

It should be noted that the royal couple has not yet announced the gender of their baby.

After her Big Apple baby shower, Meghan Markle will join her husband, Prince Harry, as they embark on a working “babymoon” in Morocco starting on Saturday, according to Fox News. The three-day visit will focus on female education and youth empowerment, two favorite causes of the royal couple.