‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Mariah Freezes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 19, bring an accusation from Kyle — because he believes that Summer is the one who hurt Lola. Plus, Mariah finds herself in an impossible position.

Although Arturo (Jason Canela) pointed the finger at Kyle (Michael Mealor), he suspects Summer (Hunter King) harmed Lola (Sasha Calle), according to She Knows Soaps. Kyle knows that Summer Newman is ruthless — much like her grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden). Because Summer wants him, he believes that she would do anything to get Lola out of the picture, including pushing her near the icy Abbott pool.

Sure, until now, Summer has preyed on Lola’s insecurities to get her to push Kyle away, but now Kyle believes that Summer could go further — and is capable of taking Lola out of the picture. Of course, viewers realize that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is responsible, and that she even lost her earring near the crime scene. Will Kyle’s finger-pointing at Summer keep authorities from figuring out who really pushed Lola?

Mia is out of control in her anger over Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo’s engagement, and she drunkenly pushed Lola thinking she was Abby. The entire thing turned into an absolute nightmare for Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wife.

With Sharon (Sharon Case) telling Rey what happened the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died and then getting arrested, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself in an impossible position. Things with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went well last week during Valentine’s Day, and things are looking up for Mariah’s personal life. However, now that Sharon and her co-conspirators are in trouble, Mariah has the unenviable position of needing to report about the situation on GC Buzz, and she’d rather not.

Plus, there’s a good chance that she’ll end up having to testify against her mom, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). After all, Mariah was there that night, but she was too drunk and had to lay down. There’s no easy way out of this mess for Mariah, and she finds herself torn between wanting to do the right thing and wanting to protect Sharon, which means there are no correct answers for Mariah.

Plus, Mariah’s friend Lola is hurt, and there’s no doubt she, too, may agree with Kyle that Summer is the one who pushed Lola — leading to her life-threatening injuries. Mariah has a lot of issues to handle, and she finds it impossible to figure out what she should do in order to stay true to herself.