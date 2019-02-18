Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Both Wear Tuxedos To 2019 Writers Guild Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski looked as adorable as ever on Sunday evening at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards in New York. The couple arrived at the Edison Ballroom wearing matching black tuxedo outfits — although each outfit had its own unique flair, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Blunt, 35, sported a baroque-patterned black Dolce & Gabbana suit with a ruffled collar and matching giant ruffled bow-tie. She wore her hair in a sleek bun, and showed off a pair of pointy black Jimmy Choo heels on her feet. Krasinski, 39, opted for a black velvet tuxedo jacket with a black bow-tie, pants, and dress shoes.

The spouses had attended the awards show in honor of Krasinski’s nomination for best original screenplay for his co-written film, A Quiet Place. Unfortunately, the actor lost to Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, but he and Blunt definitely won the informal best-dressed award.

Other award winners on Sunday included Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whittu for Best Adapted Screenplay for their film Can You Ever Forgive Me?, according to E! News. In addition, Writers Guild Awards were given to the writers of The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among several other television shows.

Blunt, who starred alongside her husband in the horror film, recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her leading role. She admitted in her acceptance speech that she could not have done it without Krasinski.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010, and have two daughters together — Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2. However, they only starred together for the first time in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed.

Blunt had been unsure of what to expect when working alongside her husband for the first time. In fact, many people warned her that she and Krasinski would end up wanting a divorce by the end of filming. However, she admitted after winning a SAG Award that the experience brought them closer together, Hollywood Life reported.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special… We had never done it before and it [was] kind of the great unknown,” she said.

Krasinksi is currently working on a sequel to A Quiet Place. The actor revealed in December that he has already begun writing the script.