‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Says She Is A ‘Proud Mommy,’ Shares New Photo Of Her Son

Amber Portwood is best known for appearing on Teen Mom OG, but recently she has been focusing on caring for her baby boy James. Over the weekend, the reality show star shared a new photo of her 9-month-old son and exclaimed she is a “proud mommy.”

She shared the photo to Instagram which showed James smiling up at the camera with the caption, “Everytime I see his little smile it makes me miss my Booboo so much! I’m in California but Indiana dreaming such a proud mommy of 2 amazing and intelligent children. #sendinglove #beautifulsouls”

Amber has been sharing photos of her son and her boyfriend Andrew as they are currently out in California. She even shared a photo of her son with the ocean in the background.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently ended. However, the show is reportedly set to come back for another season. However, some fans have been left wondering if a new season would include Amber as she has talked about potentially quitting the show that she has been on for nearly a decade. According to a recent interview with E! News’ The Daily Pop, though, Amber revealed that she would be staying for another season.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Amber told E! News’ The Daily Pop, “I’ve been with this franchise for 10 years now. It’s such a long time and I don’t want to see the show go down like that. I want to amp it up a bit more,” adding, “I just want to keep helping people with what I’ve been through, what I’m going through, and how we can come out on the other side.”

Fans of the show know that Amber Portwood has been through a lot over the years. She began sharing her story on the first season of 16 and Pregnant where she found out that she and her then-boyfriend, Gary, were expecting a baby. The relationship between Amber and Gary was tumultuous, though, and they ended up going their separate ways. Amber then found herself spiraling downward and even spent some time in prison. Once she was released from prison, Amber set out to turn her life around for the better.

She dated a man named Matt for a while and the two appeared on Marriage Boot Camp together. That is where Amber and Andrew reportedly met as Andrew was working behind the scenes. They announced they were expecting their baby not long after they began their romance. Now, James is approaching his first birthday and Amber seems to be doing great with her boyfriend.