North West Does Not Have A Boyfriend, According To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian denies the rumors that her daughter North West and Caiden Mills are in a relationship after a series of Instagram posts suggests otherwise.

After Sunday night’s Hollywood Beauty Awards, Kim Kardashian was questioned whether the rumors were true that North West was dating Caiden Mills, according to the Daily Mail. Kardashian was stunned and denied that her 5-year-old daughter has a boyfriend.

The rumors that West was in a relationship with Mills probably came as a result of various Instagram posts that have appeared on Mill’s Instagram page. On February 6, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram sitting next to a blue gift bag.

“Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon,” said the post’s caption.

This led to a lot of speculation by fans about what could be in the gift bag that Mills was planning on giving West. Well a little later that same day, a picture was posted revealing what was likely in the bag.

“She’s gonna LoVe it. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it,” said the captions of the Instagram post showing Mills examining a golden necklace held by an attendant at an unknown jewelry store.

While some could speculate that these posts are blown way out of proportion and it’s just Mills doing something sweet for his friend West, the post that came on February 9 has raised many eyebrows among fans.

The reaction to Mills’ posts has been largely mixed. Some fans believe it’s nothing more than a sweet boy doing nice things for his friend. Some feel that Mills might have some feelings for West that amounts to puppy love and there’s nothing serious going on. Other fans are concerned that Mills’ parents and fans seem to be feeding the notion that a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl could potentially have a romantic relationship, hence the captions to the posts and Mills’ parents letting him buy what looks to be a very expensive necklace for his friend.

Admittedly, it’s not likely that Mills is running his own Instagram account. Many celebrities have someone running their feeds, and the person in charge of Mills’ feed might be suggesting more than what’s actually going on. The expensive necklace could also be rather innocent given that both Mills and West have fairly wealthy parents, and West is certainly no stranger to luxury, as evidenced by the photo of her in a designer jacket shown in an article by Popsugar.

Noting that Kardashian seemed rather shocked by the notion that her 5-year-old daughter is in a relationship with a 7-year-old boy suggests that Kardashian at least isn’t on board with the idea. Nor does she perceive anything romantic occurring between the two.

But given the suggestive Instagram posts on Mills’ account and the fans gushing over how romantic it all is, it’s likely the rumor that West and Mills are in a relationship too serious for their age isn’t going to fade anytime soon.